Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
NARS

Velvet Matte Lip Pencil - Consuming Red

$27.00
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Sharpen to a soft point for precise application Lightly line lips before filling in entirely 2.4g/ 0.08oz. Made in Italy
Featured in 1 story
The Best Matte Lipsticks Our Editors Swear By
by aimee simeon