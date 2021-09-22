NARS

Beautifully bold, seriously chic and incredibly high-performing, NARS’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencil is everything we love about this cult classic brand – living up to its title by providing the most velvety matte your lips are likely to experience. Uniting confident colour with covetable comfort, this highly pigmented formula glides on from its convenient jumbo crayon design, instantly saturating lips with rich pigments and a rich velvety finish. Supremely long-lasting, the non-drying formula is enriched with emollients for a creamy texture, while a combination of unique silicones ensures seamless colour for hours. The smooth-glide formula nourishes lips and keeps them superbly smooth – no cracks or creases here! The collection of available shades has been specially curated by Cult Beauty’s crack team of beauty fanatics – and we’re not sure which to snap up first. The final 12-piece selection stars scarlet red ‘Dragon Girl’, dusty rose ‘Dolce Vita’ and burnt coral red ‘Walkyrie’, to name but a few.