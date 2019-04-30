Christian Louboutin

Velvet Matte Lip Colour

A highly-pigmented matte lip color that provides non-drying comfort on the lips and leaves a suede finish.What it does:This Intensely rich color goes on with full coverage and sets with a soft touch matte finish. Formulated with a complex of natural oils and seed butters to enhance moisturize for up to four hours, it provides a protective layer against dryness. These lip colors are available in a universal shade palette, ranging from light to deep tones, across mid-tonal and bright hues of pinks to berries, reds and corals, and nudes and browns.Presented in a jewelry box and offered with a silk carrying pouch, the design mirrors an objet d'art so intimate as to be worn like a precious jewel; it transforms a forgotten object into a woman's magic wand. The colors are available in three finishessilky satin, velvet matte, and sheer voileeach with its own design. Each lip color features a unique elixir vial design with a silk ribbon to transform the lipstick into a necklace. The solid black or gold metal body holds the iconic Rouge Louboutin lip color.Each Rouge Louboutin shade comes in a black lipstick case, and all the other shades are encased in a gold case.What else you need to know:Designer and creator of objects, Christian Louboutin has transformed the everyday lipstick into a womans magic talisman. This lip color represents a beautiful object dart worthy of display, yet so intimate as to be worn like a precious jewel. Inspired by Babylonian Architecture, the design captures the ornate aesthetics of Middle Eastern antiquities and the Art Deco movement. These lipsticks are sold separately, at $90 each.