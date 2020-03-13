Kylie Cosmetics

Velvet Liquid Lipstick

$16.00 $8.00

At Ulta Beauty

KYLIE COSMETICS Velvet Liquid Lipstick comes in an all-encompassing 11 shade range, with high intensity pigment for maximum payoff. This long wearing, ultra-pigmented liquid lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients that glide on for a creamy matte look that does not dry down. KYLIE COSMETICS Velvet Liquid Lipstick is also infused with vitamin E to keep lips soft and hydrated throughout the day and contains natural waxes to lock in hydration. Discover for yourself the product users are calling the "best lipstick ever!" and find your perfect shade today! KYLIE COSMETICS is cruelty-free. Find the Ulta nearest you that carries Kylie Cosmetics & Skin products