NARS
Velvet Lip Glide
C$34.00
At Sephora
An innovative, long-lasting lip color with a smooth, satin to semi-matte finish that provides ultimate hydration.What it does: This highly-saturated lip color combines covetable comfort and confident shades in one smooth move. Its wand coats like a lipstick, yet glides on like a gloss. The finish is semi-matte, long-lasting, and non-drying for luscious, vibrant lips. Water lily flowers and white tea extract are infused into this hybrid lip glide for antioxidant protection and ultimate hydration.What else you need to know: Velvet lip glide is soft, yet strong. Effortless and intense. Polished and provocative. It encourages you not to compromise. Glide on strength. Go with it. See where it takes you.François Nars