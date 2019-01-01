NARS

An innovative, long-lasting lip color with a smooth, satin to semi-matte finish that provides ultimate hydration.What it does: This highly-saturated lip color combines covetable comfort and confident shades in one smooth move. Its wand coats like a lipstick, yet glides on like a gloss. The finish is semi-matte, long-lasting, and non-drying for luscious, vibrant lips. Water lily flowers and white tea extract are infused into this hybrid lip glide for antioxidant protection and ultimate hydration.What else you need to know: Velvet lip glide is soft, yet strong. Effortless and intense. Polished and provocative. It encourages you not to compromise. Glide on strength. Go with it. See where it takes you.François Nars