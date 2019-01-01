" itemprop="description"/>
"/>
"/>
Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Gap
Velvet Joggers
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Gap
Velvet Joggers: Soft, stretch velvet knit.,Drawcord ties at elasticized waistband.,Front on-seam pockets, rear welt pockets.,Elasticized cuffs.">
Need a few alternatives?
Miaou
Yellow Plaid Morgan Pants
$375.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Front Row Shop
Shimmery Knit Trousers
$91.00
$74.90
from
Front Row Shop
BUY
Zara
Paisley Printed Pants
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Koshka
Lace Trim Jumper
$49.00
from
Koshka
BUY
More from Gap
Gap
Stretch Cotton String Bikini
$10.99
$5.49
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
High Rise Cigarette Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$69.95
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Long Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt
$14.29
from
eBay
BUY
Gap
Everyday Smooth Multiway Bra
$44.50
from
Gap
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted