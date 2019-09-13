Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Lele Sadoughi
Velvet Headband
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Velvet Top knot detail Headband Imported, China Style #LELES30176
Need a few alternatives?
Coslive
Melisandre Wig Long Curly Wavy Hair
$30.90
from
Amazon
BUY
BaubleBar
Twist Headband
$42.00
$31.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Petite Blush Pearl Velvet Headband
$88.00
from
BUY
8 Other Reasons
8 Other Reasons Palmistry Top Knot Headband
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl-embellished Velvet Headband
£138.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Petite Blush Pearl Velvet Headband
$88.00
from
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Leopard Knotted Headband
$65.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Beaded Woven Headband
$150.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Coslive
Melisandre Wig Long Curly Wavy Hair
$30.90
from
Amazon
BUY
BaubleBar
Tortoise Initial Hair Pin
$18.00
$13.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Scarlett Hair Clip Set
$16.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Twist Headband
$42.00
$31.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted