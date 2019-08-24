Make it metallic with NEW Almay Velvet Foil Cream Eye Shadow. Wear each shade individually or combine for a dramatic customized eye look. The Almay Velvet Foil Crème Shadow is made of a long wear formula (up to 24 hours) and the best part? It's infused with Vitamin E for a moisturizing look of high intensity color. The Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow is hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist tested and suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.Quick and easy application for the Almay eyeshadow- apply with fingertips or an eyeshadow brush. No shadow fall-out during application.How to use:Apply eyeshadow to eyelids with fingertip or an eyeshadow brush.