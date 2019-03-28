Drew Barrymore Flower Home

With its luxurious polyester velvet design and vibrant hues, the Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow with Tassels by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is a bohemian dream of an accent. Its modern square shape is playfully countered by tassels, creating an aesthetic that embodies the blend of elements boho eclectic style is known for. Pair this pillow with patterned throws and textural accents for a home that's at once inviting and bold. While its cover is as sumptuous as it gets, its feather fill is the stuff nap and cuddling dreams were made of. Style this selection with other items in the Drew Barrymore Flower Home collection for a space that feels effortlessly groovy. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.