Velvet Cushion With Angry Cat Embroidery

$2175.00

The rectangular pillow in plush velvet is embroidered with the Angry Cat—a motif found throughout the ready-to-wear and accessories collections—flanked by clustres of flowers. The intricate motifs are embroidered and then hand-applied to the cushion, a process that takes approximately 10 hours to complete. Each pillow is filled by hand, sewn and edged with hand-applied fringe silk tassels. Pink velvet Hand-applied Angry Cat and flowers embroidery Lamé arrow jacquard back Knotted tassels trim 100% feather fill W55cm x H40cm Made in Italy Front: 100% polyester; Back: 82% polyester and 18% viscose