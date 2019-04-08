Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Velvet Cross-stitched Quilt
$238.00
$104.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Plush velvet bedding with delicate, cross-stitched embroidery makes bedtime that much more luxurious - and your guest room that much more inviting.
Need a few alternatives?
Juwenin
Silky Soft Solid Matte-satin Bed Sheet Sets
$22.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Martha Stewart
Tufted Velvet Twin Quilt
$220.00
$76.98
from
Macy's
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Locust Dyed-stripe Duvet Cover
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Haptic Lab
Constellation Quilt
$279.00
from
Haptic Lab
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Mollie Cape Scarf
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted