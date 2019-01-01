Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Anthropologie

Velvet Cross-stitched Quilt

$228.00$101.21
At Anthropologie
Cotton, viscose; cotton percale backing. Machine wash cold separately; tumble dry low. Iron on cool setting if needed. Do not bleach or dry clean. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Here's Where To Snag The Best On-Sale Bedding
by Elizabeth Buxton