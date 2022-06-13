Kelly & Katie

Velvet Clutch

$60.00 $34.98

Product Description DESCRIPTION Worn as a shoulder bag or carried as a clutch, this velvet bag from Kelly & Katie plays up statement style with its mini bucket silhouette, drawstring topline, and faux pearl beaded handle. Item # 517341 UPC # 684835284851 FEATURES Velvet Drawstring closure Bead handle with 3" max. drop Removable chainlink shoulder strap with 23" max. drop Satin fabric lining 8.5" L x 4" W x 5.5" H Imported