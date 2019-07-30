In Common

Velvet Cloud Universal Mask

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At In Common

Who needs a conditioner when you can reap the benefits of a mask? We decided to skip conditioner and go straight to the good stuff! Velvet Cloud is a rich, yet lightweight, moisture-balancing mask designed for all hair types and textures. Packed with essential moisturizing ingredients, it nourishes the hair without weighing it down. Like a cloudburst, this mask will leave you feeling like it was sent from the velvety heavens and your hair feeling silky, soft and radiant.