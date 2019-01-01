Search
Products fromShopClothingSuiting
Madewell

Velvet Caldwell Double-breasted Blazer

$168.00
At Madewell
Slouchy and slightly oversized, this double-breasted velvet blazer is the quickest way to a pulled-together look. A Monday-to-Sunday kind of jacket.
Featured in 1 story
12 Items You Can Confidently Toss From Your Closet
by Us