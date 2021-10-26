Icon

Velvet Bean Bag Pouffe

£59.99 £39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bean Bag Bazaar

THE VELVET COLLECTION The Milano Velvet Pouffe is a must-have addition to your home with its versatility and striking good looks. Available in a range of on-trend metallic shades, you can spruce up your home with a touch of luxe. LUXE INDULGENCE Designed using luxuriously soft plush velvet fabric, the Icon Milano Velvet Pouffe is an invitingly soft accessory for your living spaces. Style with our Icon Milano Lounge Chair for the perfect pairing. The high-quality bead is supportive, moulding to your shape and exudes comfort. The elegant piping detail perfectly finishes this piece. VIBRANT COLOUR This simple yet elegant pouffe gives you the confidence to go bold. A simplistic way to add a luscious pop of rich velvet to your home and revitalise your décor. Get creative and place a decorative tray on top. A HANDY PERCH Its lightweight design means you can move this pouffe in a moment’s notice when an extra seat is needed. Or, simply pop your feet up, they will thank you for it. Otherwise, the Milano Velvet Pouffe makes an idyllic accent piece.