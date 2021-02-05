Wahson

Velvet Accent Rocking Chair With Wood Frame

$182.99

Exceptional Quality: The internal frame of this rocking chair constructed from rubber wood, creating a solid, dependable structure. Five-star Comfort: The seat and back are upholstered in a high-quality velvet fabric in grey, which is easy-to-clean and durable. Fill material in back and seat cushion are high resilient foam. Easy Assembly: Perfect for loft and condo living. Upholstered in a thick velvet for an incredibly warm and cozy feel. Chic Appeal: This armchair is the ultimate showpiece that will infuse a luxurious swagger into your sitting area. SPECS: Seat size: 20.5 inches W * 19.3 inches D. Backrest size: 15 inches H to seat, 20.5 inches W. Sitting height 17.7 inches. This accent rocking chair has mid-century and modern style perfectly blended in, allows you to enjoy all that your room has to offer, whether it is your living room, office, home office, or study room. Made from sturdy hardwood, the soft, beautiful fabric will not only add a breath of freshness to whatever room you decide to place this modern design chair in but also allows you to sit back and relax.