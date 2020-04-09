Kelly Clarkson Home

Velvet 81″ Rolled Arm Sofa

$1139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Classic yet glam, this velvet sofa makes the perfect statement in your living room. Round up your friends and family for movie night! It’s built on a solid and engineered wood frame, and features two turned feet with casters down below that help you move it with ease when it’s time to rearrange. This couch showcases rolled arms, a bench seat, and a tight back with diamond-tufted detailing for a sophisticated look. Velvet upholstery finishes it off in chic style.