MAC

Veluxe Brow Liner

$19.55

Our beloved Veluxe Brow Liner is now enhanced with a strengthened tip and five new shades. Highly pigmented formula gives precise application, while the rich, powdery texture gives a matte, velvety payoff. Features a high degree of temperature stability, making it long-wearing and ideal for warmer climates. Comes with a spoolie at one end for a perfectly groomed, finished look. America's #1 Makeup Brand* *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, Annual 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 2746690