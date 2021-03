iets frans

Velour Flare Pant

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 73151565; Color Code: 006 Stretchy plant by iets frans... crafted from soft velour with a high-rise waist and flared leg openings. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 79% Polyester, 21% cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 170cm/5'7" and wearing size Small - Inseam: 82 cm