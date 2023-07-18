Boohoo x Barbie

Velour Cropped Zip Through Jacket

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Break boundaries and make waves with this piece from the Barbie™ x boohoo collection. Embodying a shared commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, the collection is ultimately inspired by the global icon Barbie™. Representing fashion fun for everyone, an iconic pink color palette paired with whites and blacks is teamed with embroidered detailing and diamanté finishes. Available to shop in sizes 0-24, shop the full Barbie™ x boohoo collection here and live your dream life. 70% cotton, 30% polyester. Machine wash. #GZZ61224-354-352 *Pricing Policy Our percentage off promotions, discounts, or sale markdowns are customarily based on our own opinion of the value of this product, which is not intended to reflect a former price at which this product has sold in the recent past. This amount represents our opinion of the full retail value of this product today based on our own assessment after considering a number of factors. That’s why before checking out, it’s important you acknowledge that you understand this. Cool with that? Great, happy shopping!