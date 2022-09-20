La Botica

Casablanca embodies the spirit of Morocco with arid landscapes dotted by ancient fig trees, sprawling cedar wood forests high in the Atlas mountains and modern riad gardens with blooming Galbanum. The earthy, vibrant scents are evocative of cool summer mornings in the desert amidst a serene oasis. Notes of Fig Leaf, Galbanum, Davana, Orris and White Cedar Sculpted upon a recessed curved base formed from natural stone and concrete. Tactile details produce a statement form that lends to the earthly materials of nature meeting architecture. Handcrafted from small-batch castings in our studio with quartz and stone dust and custom blended earth pigment. Each vessel becomes an art object for your space. 9.5 oz. Concrete Candle Approx. 60 Hours Burn Time