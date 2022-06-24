VEJA

Vejav-10 Leather Trainers

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Veja’s white leather V-10 trainers were introduced to celebrate 10 years of the eco-conscious shoe label. They’re sustainably crafted in northern Brazil with a jersey lining made from a blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton, then set on a sole crafted with an element of wild Amazonian rubber. Shown here with: Toteme Double-breasted wool-twill blazer, Toteme Espera ribbed organic cotton-blend tank top, The Frankie Shop Bea pleated fresco trousers and Osoi Toni mini leather shoulder bag