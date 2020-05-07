VEJA

Veja V-12 Trainers

£115.00

At Arket

Featuring a clean, minimalistic design, these stable and comfortably cushioned trainers from Veja are made using sustainable materials. They feature leather and suede panels on the upper, a rubber V-logo, and a soft jersey lining in recycled polyester. Insole made out of wild rubber and other synthetic materials Sole made of wild rubber from the Amazonian forest (25%) Mesh inserts on the upper made from recycled plastic bottles