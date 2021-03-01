VEJA

Veja V-12 Sneakers

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Leather: Cowhide Suede heel and logo Cushioned collar Designed on a unisex shoe last using European sizing Lace-up closure Rubber sole Imported, Brazil This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #VEJAA30410 Here's your new go-to weekend pair! These Veja V-12 sneakers are seriously comfortable, and are finished with a touch of understated suede at the heel and side logo. Show More