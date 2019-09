VEJA

Veja 3 Lock Leather Trainers

£105.00

Buy Now Review It

At The White Company

Ethical, Fairtrade, sustainable and stylish, Veja footwear ticks all the boxes. For this design, white leather is accented with a stitched ‘V’ on the outside, three on-trend Velcro straps, a capped toe, and a deep, flat rubber sole.