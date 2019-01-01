Hourglass

Veil Translucent Setting Powder

£16.00

Minimise the appearance of pores and fine lines and give skin a seamlessly smooth finish with Hourglass’ Veil Translucent Setting Powder. Formulated with soft-focus, light-reflecting particles, the utterly weightless formula glide onto skin effortlessly, instantly blurring those pesky ‘imperfections’ you’d rather weren’t taking centre stage, while also setting make up for increased wear. The translucent formula suits all skin types and tones, giving an invisible, natural-looking finish – it’s perfect used under eyes to prevent creasing. Delivered through an innovative (and stylish!) signature Hourglass sifter, you can use this mess-free powder anywhere. As well as blurring imperfections, the powder sets make up for extended wear, leaving your face looking flawless, whatever you get up to.