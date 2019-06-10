Anthony Bourdain/Ecco Publishers

Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook

A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER From the endlessly inventive imaginations of star Spanish-American chef José- André-s and James Beard award-winning writer Matt Goulding, -Vegetables Unleashed -is a new cookbook that will transform how we think about—-and eat—-the vast universe of vegetables.André-s is famous for his unstoppable energy—-and for his belief that vegetables are far sexier than meat can ever be. Showing us how to creatively transpose the flavors of a global pantry onto the produce aisle, -Vegetables Unleashed -showcases André-s’-s wide-ranging vision and borderless cooking style.With recipes highlighting everything from the simple wonders of a humble lentil stew to the endless variations on the classic Spanish gazpacho to the curious genius of potatoes baked in fresh compost, -Vegetables Unleashed -gives us the recipes, tricks, and tips behind the dishes that have made André-s one of America’-s most important chefs and that promise to completely change our relationship with the diverse citizens of the vegetable kingdom.Filled with a guerilla spirit and brought to life by André-s’-s globe-trotting culinary adventures, -Vegetables Unleashed -will show the home cook how to approach cooking vegetables in an entirely fresh and surprising way –- and that the world can be changed through the power of plants.