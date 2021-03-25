Sedhoom

[12 in 1] Veggie cutter pro lets you chopper food with ease. Press the food cutter lid to cut food directly into vegetable chopper with container without mess of knife and cutting board. Comes together with effective cleaning accessories : cleaning claw and brush. [Superior Quality] The kitchen choppers and slicers is made of food grade ABS materials, Sedhoom 2020 newest onion chopper is more stainable for long-time using. Heavy-duty stainless steel blades are sharp enough to cut most kinds of vegetables and fruits. [Humanized Design] The bottom of veggie dicer container possesses 4 non-slip feet, firmly sucking countertop for stability. Enlarged capacity of container is convenient to clean and store. All blades can be stored in the veggie chopper with container when not in use for no disorder, losing and damage. [Easy Clean] Use claw and brush to scrape and sweep off residue on the press plate and the blades. Rinse, dry the vegetable dicer and slicer then place it well. [Safe to Use] Blades of kitchen vegetable chopper are ultra sharp. Please be in strict accordance with the chopper vegetable cutter hand instruction and pay attention when assemble or disassemble. Avoid installing violently and using blades on inappropriate ingredients, which leads to blades bend or damage. We stand behind Sedhoom Chopper Chopper 100% for 24 months and offer 30-day money-back service. Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any issues with the product.