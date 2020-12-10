Isa Chandra Moskowitz

Veganomicon, 10th Anniversary Edition: The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook

Who knew vegetables could taste so good? Vegan powerhouses Isa Chandra Moskowitz and Terry Romero bring a brand new edition of this beloved vegan cookbook to celebrate its 10th anniversary. You'll find 25 new dishes and updates throughout for more than 250 recipes (everything from basics to desserts), stunning color photos, and tips for making your kitchen a vegan paradise. All the recipes in Veganomicon have been thoroughly kitchen-tested to ensure user-friendliness and amazing results. Veganomicon also includes meals for all occasions and soy-free, gluten-free, and low-fat options, plus quick recipes that make dinner a snap.