Vegan With Bite: Because Taste Matters By Shannon Martinez

In Vegan With Bite, Australia's number one vegan chef, Shannon Martinez, presents more than 80 thoughtful but easy meals (complete with shopping tips and cheffy hacks) that are guaranteed to take the meal beyond the meat-and-dairy-free predictable. It is all part of Shannon's mission to show readers that generous, delicious and environmentally sustainable food is entirely achievable - regardless of budget. Alongside her recipes, Shannon shares her essential kitchen larder, a did-you-know guide to ingredients that are not actually vegan (but that many cooks think are, and vice versa), plus advice on leftovers and cutting back on waste. There's also a chapter on dips, condiments and sauces described by Shannon as the essential glue that brings her meals together. Vegan With Bite is everything you wouldn't expect of a book presenting winning meals on a shoestring.