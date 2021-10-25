Botanycl

Research shows we are not getting enough of this vital nutrient. Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are common. There just isn't enough available in the diet. Between October - April, the sun is too weak for the skin to produce any vitamin D, and depending on where we live, we may not be able to rely on a summer full of sunshine. Furthermore, most of us work indoors. Research suggests we need to supplement year round in order to get the amounts required to support our immune system. Our Vegan Vitamin D3 comes from lichen, the only known plant-based source of vitamin D3. Most vitamin D on the market is either in the form of vitamin D3 derived from sheep's wool or vitamin D2 made synthetically or from fungus.