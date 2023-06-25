Phaidon

In the tradition of Phaidon's bestselling culinary bible series, VEGAN: THE COOKBOOK includes nearly 500 vegetable-driven recipes, inspired by cuisines around the world, that bring vegan home cooking to new levels of deliciousness. Featuring dishes from countries ranging from Albania to Zambia, it showcases the culinary diversity of vegan cuisine, highlighting regional fruits and vegetables, traditional cooking techniques, and universally delectable flavours. Home cooks will discover sweet and savoury starters, soups, salads, mains, and desserts for all to enjoy, accompanied by straightforward instructions and gorgeous colour photography.