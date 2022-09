Banana Republic

Vegan Suede Lotus Tote

$80.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic Factory

Faux suede tote, with tonal stitch detail on front and back panel of bag. Reenforced handles with self fabric. Tonal lining, with 2 internal slot square pockets, and one zipper pocket. Oval base. Made exclusively for Banana Republic Factory. #425613