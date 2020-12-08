Naturade

Vegan Smart Pea Protein Vegan Shake

Plant Based Protein Powder: 20g Non-GMO Protein, Vegan Certified; No Gluten, Dairy, Soy, or Cholesterol Pea Protein Shake: Delicious Shake, Amino Acids, Dietary Fiber, BCAA's, No Trans Fat Low Calorie: Plant Based Protein for vegans, vegetarians, low carb dieters, children and athletes Quality Ingredients: Formulated for Exceptional Taste, Using the Highest Quality Ingredients Breakfast Shake or On-The-Go: Protein Berry Granola Bowl or Shake/Blend with your Favorite Liquid Specifications Contains: Does Not Contain Any of the 8 Major Allergens Protein Grams per Serving: 20 Grams Protein type: Pea Protein, Plant-Based Protein Description The Naturade research and development team is proud to introduce Naturade Pea Protein. Pea Protein is a natural plant-based protein that is derived from yellow peas (Pisum sativum), also known as "split peas." This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! Naturade Pea Protein is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids. Since essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by the human body, they must be supplied by our diets. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are used by our bodies to support our bones, muscles and connective tissues. Plant Based A product that carries an unqualified on-pack plant-based statement referring to the product (not plant-based packaging). Gluten Free A product that has an unqualified independent third-party certification, or carries an on-pack statement relating to the finished product being gluten-free. Non-GMO A product that has an independent third-party certification, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement relating to the final product being made without genetically engineered ingredients. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan.