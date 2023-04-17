Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Saye
Vegan Modelo ’89 Sneakers
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Saye
Vegan Modelo '89 Sneakers
BUY
$159.00
Madewell
Keds
Women's Champion Sneaker
BUY
£32.99
£40.00
Amazon
Adidas Originals
Retropy F90 Trainers In White And Purple
BUY
£52.50
£75.00
ASOS
FitFlop
F-mode Leather/mesh Flatform Trainers
BUY
£110.00
FitFlop
More from Saye
Saye
Modelo '89 Vegan Beige
BUY
$173.00
LUISAVIAROMA
Saye
Green Modelo 89 Vegan Trainer
BUY
£125.00
Aida Shoreditch
Saye
Modelo '89 Vegan Lima
BUY
£120.00
Saye Brand
Saye
Modelo '89 Leather Green
BUY
£91.00
£129.00
Saye Brand
More from Sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas
BUY
£85.00
Converse
Nike
Air Force 1 '07
BUY
£80.47
£114.95
Nike
Allbirds
Women's Tree Dasher 2
BUY
£135.00
Allbirds
Thousand Fell
Women's Court Stone Sneakers
BUY
$155.00
Thousand Fell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted