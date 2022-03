Avocado

Vegan Mattress Topper (full)

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Avocado

Featuring GOLS organic certified latex and an internally quilted ticking made with GOTS organic certified cotton, plus reinforced seams. Available in Plush (D65 Soft) and Firm (D75 Medium Firm) latex. It's exactly the same as our Avocado Green Mattress Topper, but uses cotton instead of wool.