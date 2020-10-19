Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Kendall & Kylie
Vegan Leather Paperbag Shorts
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Just My Size
Plus-size Stretch Jersey Bike Short
$12.00
$9.49
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Bobi
Tie Dye Terry Shorts
£56.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Storets
Ruby Lounge Shorts
£27.00
from
Storets
BUY
lululemon
On The Fly Short 2.5"
£48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Kendall & Kylie
Kendall & Kylie
Pearl Embellished Sweatshirt With Back Cut-out
$59.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Kendall & Kylie
Handkerchief Top With Sequin Fringe
$49.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Kendall & Kylie
Cold Shoulder Dress
$89.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Kendall & Kylie
Vegan Leather Jogger
$79.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shorts
Just My Size
Plus-size Stretch Jersey Bike Short
$12.00
$9.49
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Bobi
Tie Dye Terry Shorts
£56.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Storets
Ruby Lounge Shorts
£27.00
from
Storets
BUY
lululemon
On The Fly Short 2.5"
£48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted