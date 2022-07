Abercrombie

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

$120.00 $96.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Details Vegan Leather Moto Jacket Trendy moto jacket in a soft vegan leather fabric with classic biker details, pockets and side-slimming seams. Imported. Faux Leather:84% Polyester, 13% Cotton, 3% Viscose / Lining:100% Polyester / Coating:100% Polyurethane Spot clean Do not wash Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Do not iron Do not dry clean