Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Blazer Dress
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Blazer Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Ghost
Tessa Dress
BUY
£74.50
£149.00
Ghost
Mango
Floral Chiffon Dress
BUY
£39.99
£49.99
Mango
Reformation
Julius Dress
BUY
£150.00
£300.00
Reformation
Ravella
Venus Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$345.00
Ravella
More from Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Essential Oversized Quarter-zip Sweatshirt
BUY
$37.61
$59.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Blanket Cape
BUY
$41.65
$49.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Slouchy Belted Wool-blend Dad Coat
BUY
$142.80
$240.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Long-sleeve Sheer Button-up Shirt
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Dresses
Ghost
Tessa Dress
BUY
£74.50
£149.00
Ghost
Mango
Floral Chiffon Dress
BUY
£39.99
£49.99
Mango
Reformation
Julius Dress
BUY
£150.00
£300.00
Reformation
Ravella
Venus Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$345.00
Ravella
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted