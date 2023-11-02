Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
$110.00
$56.10
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Superdown
Larissa Lace Up Pants
BUY
£96.00
Revolve
Gap
High Rise Faux-leather Cheeky Straight Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Gap
H&M
Jacquard-knit Treggings
BUY
$99.00
H&M
Maisie Wilen
Blue Perforated Leggings
BUY
$75.00
$250.00
SSENSE
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
BUY
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Shell Vegan Leather Mini Dress
BUY
$47.60
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Sculpt Squareneck Set Top
BUY
$51.00
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Pants
Lululemon
Softstreme High-rise Pant Regular
BUY
£118.00
Lululemon
Rabanne x H&M
Sequined Pants
BUY
$299.00
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Glittery Jacquard-knit Pants
BUY
$84.99
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Appliquéd Track Pants
BUY
$99.00
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted