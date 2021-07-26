Dr Martens

Vegan Jadon Ii Lace-up Boots

£168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 47401674; Color Code: 001 Fit Note: If in between whole sizes, we recommend sizing down. Dr. Martens took their classic 8-eye lace-up boot and added a super chunk and statement rubber platform. Smooth leather upper Grooved sides AirWair™ cushioned sole Iconic yellow stitching Goodyear Welt design, upper and sole are sewn together Care/Import Import Measurements for size Heel: 5.08 cm Shaft: 15.88 cm