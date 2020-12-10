America's Test Kitchen

Vegan For Everybody: Foolproof Plant-based Recipes

Can vegan cooking be flavorful? Satisfying? Easy to make? Through rigorous testing on the science of vegan cooking, America's Test Kitchen addresses these questions head-on, finding great-tasting and filling vegan protein options, cooking without dairy, preparing different whole grains and vegetables, and even baking. Reimagine mealtime by celebrating vegetables at the center of the plate and in salads and grain bowls. Take a new look at comfort foods with a surprisingly rich and creamy lasagna or hearty burger with all the fixings. Bake the perfect chewy chocolate chip cookie or a layer cake that stands tall for any celebration. With more than 200 rigorously-tested vibrant recipes, this cookbook has something satisfying for everyone--the committed vegan or simply those looking to freshen up their cooking.