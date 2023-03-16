Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Dae
Vegan Detangle & Style Brush
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Fudge
Aqua Blow Dry Primer
BUY
£15.50
LookFantastic
Dae
Vegan Detangle & Style Brush
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer
BUY
$22.00
Bumble and bumble
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
More from Dae
Dae
Monsoon Moisture Mask
BUY
$28.00
Sephora
Dae
Prickly Pear Hair + Body Mist
BUY
$34.50
$46.00
Sephora
More from Hair Care
Fudge
Aqua Blow Dry Primer
BUY
£15.50
LookFantastic
Dae
Vegan Detangle & Style Brush
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer
BUY
$22.00
Bumble and bumble
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted