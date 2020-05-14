RaazikaCosmetics

Vegan Contour Kit – Chocolate | Vegan & Halal

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At RaazikaCosmetics

Create a chiseled, defined look that will turn heads with our vegan contour kit in Chocolate. Contouring colors define your cheekbones and jawline for a sculpted look. Highlighting colors create a dewy, fresh look. All of our cosmetics are vegan, paraben-free, organic, and Halal-certified. With a six-well palette of three highlighting colors and three contouring colors, this vegan contour kit is essential for sculpting your face. Whether you want to slim your nose, enhance your cheekbones, or simply add a warm glow to your complexion, our contour palette offers everything you need. Our highly pigmented formula ensures that a little product goes a long way. This vegan contour palette also features a large mirror, so you can achieve a chiseled look wherever you are! 6-well palette — 3 highlighting colors and 3 contouring colors Large mirror Highly pigmented Available in two colors: Chocolate and Vanilla