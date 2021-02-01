Lion X Wellness

Size/Volume 20 Count Total CBD 200mg CBD/Serving 10mg Key Facts Natural dietary supplements featuring high bioavailability Crafted with whole, organic hemp extract GMP ISO certified isolate in products Comes in four flavors: strawberry, orange, green apple, and grape Every Lion X product is Made in the USA at a CGMP Facility and should be stored in a dry, cool place Recommended Use Take two gummies per day as needed, or as recommended by your healthcare provider. Ingredients Cannabidiol, Purified Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Sugar, Dextrose, Light Corn Syrup, Baking Soda, Natural Coloring, Natural Flavoring, Palm Kernel Oil