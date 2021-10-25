Briogeo

Vegan Boar Bristle Brush

£24.00 £19.20

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

A boar bristle brush without... well, boar bristles, this vegan alternative offers the same smoothing and polishing benefits without any animal-derived fibres. Great for detangling straight, wavy, curly or coiled hair, Briogeo's Vegan Boar Bristle Brush helps to tease any tats without damaging strands - paving the way to a high-shine (less frizzy!) finish. Lightweight, ergonomic and thoughtfully engineered, this bristles feature ballpoint tips to gently massage the scalp - stimulating bloodflow to invigorate your roots - while the multi-layered bristles glide through every strand to separate while minimising 'ouches'. Sufficiently resilient to cope with even thick hair, this vegan and cruelty-free option leaves hair smooth and healthy-looking. Plus, it's lilac! Sold.