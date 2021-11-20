Neal's Yard Remedies

Vegan Beauty Bestsellers – Dehydrated Skin

£130.00



Our bestselling skincare products with 100% vegan ingredients. Hydrate and revive tired skin with this complete vegan skincare routine. Rejuvenating Frankincense Toner 200ml This best selling facial toner is suitable for all skin types. With a blend of rejuvenating frankincense essential oil, calming aloe vera and a smoothing tripeptide, it tones and primes your skin to better absorb moisturiser and other facial products. For all skin types Cools and soothes Toning and balancing With antioxidant-rich extracts Alcohol free