3INA

Vegan And Cruelty Free Long-wear Cream Eyeshadow

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

DISCO SHIMMER IN JUST ONE STEP - Get ready for an eyelid disco party! This rich and intense metallic eye shadow from 3INA adds a touch of shimmering color and magnetism that stays put for hours. CRACK PROOF FORMULA - Thanks to super flexy special silicone this colorful metallic eye shadow won't budge or crack once dry, meaning you can tear it up on the dance floor with confidence. Comes in a variety of fun and stylish colors! LONG-LASTING & WATERPROOF - With a longwear, waterproof formula designed to stay intact from the start of your evening until dawn, this professional quality, highly pigmented cream eye shadow is a makeup essential for party girls. 100% SAFE & CRUELTY FREE - 3INA gives you the chance to own make up and beauty products that are safe to use and have a conscience. This cream eyeshadow is vegan, paraben free and has not been tested on animals. Makes a great alternative if you're looking for a cream eyeshadow stick. CREATING THE DISCO LOOK IS EASY - Apply one Cream Eyeshadow to the centre of the lid, another to the inner corner, and a third to the outer corner. Blend for a sparkling, watercolor effect!