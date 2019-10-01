Dr. Martens

Vegan 101 Oxford Brush

With 6 eyes, the 101 sits lower on the ankle — but is still an instantly recognisable Dr. Martens silhouette. Clean, sharp and solid, the boot combines utilitarian workwear with classic lines, puritan stitching and unmistakable attitude. This version of the boot is 100% vegan, using a synthetic material called Oxford Brush in a shiny cherry red. 100% vegan construction Serves up classic Docs DNA, like grooved edges, a yellow welt stitch and a scripted heel loop (in yellow — which are on all our vegan styles) Built on top of the iconic and comfortable AirWair™ air-cushioned sole Goodyear-welted product Made with Cambridge Brush, a synthetic material using absolutely no animal byproducts Upper: 100% Vegan Synthetic Lining: 100% Textile Sole: 100% PVC